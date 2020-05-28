Obituary for Joseph B. West

Joseph B. West “Benny,” age 84, of Shakopee, passed away suddenly on Saturday, May 23, 2020.
Born on November 22, 1935, just outside Clayton, WI, the son of Joseph "Ben" and Theodora "Dora" West. He married Kathy Moore on May 6, 1967, in St. Louis Park. He served in the United States Army, and he was stationed in Germany during the Korean War. Benny worked at his father’s gas station when he was young; and he was employed as an electrical engineer, working for Unisys and then Honeywell, retiring in the early 1990’s. After retirement he drove the Scott County Library van and was involved with Scott County planning and zoning.
He enjoyed being outdoors, woodworking, and working on motors. Enjoyed engineering at all levels especially aircraft. He flew small planes, and loved to go to the EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh, WI. He was an international traveler and enjoyed many journeys with Kathy.
Benny is survived by his wife, Kathy; children, James (Allyson), Andrew (Anne), and Amy (Shawn) Bailey; grandchildren, Audie and Aidan, Collin and Noah; brother, Steve (Judy); sisters, Judy (Pat) Rezin and Susan (Jack) Swenson. Preceded in death by brother, Lee.
Private family services will be held. Internment Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
Arrangements with McNearney-Schmidt
Funeral and Cremation, Shakopee, 952-445-2755.
