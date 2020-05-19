Obituary for Joseph E. Jenny

Joseph Edward Jenny passed away on May 15, 2020 after a 10 month long battle with lung cancer.
Joe was 72 years old and he was born on October 30 to Edward and Rose Jenny. He was in the Navy and served two tours in Vietnam. He married Patricia Pauline (Potthast) Jenny on August 4, 1973.
Joe is survived by his wife, Patricia Jenny; daughter, Tina Jenny; granddaughter, Tessa Matzke; brothers, Robert, Butch (Yvonne); brothers and sisters-in-law, Jeannie Ella, Nancy, Sherry (Mark), Jeanne, Barbie (Tom); and many more cousins, nieces, nephews, and beloved friends.
He is preceded in death by son, Brian; parents, Edward and Rose; brother, Tom; sister, Marlene; brother-in-law, Bill; nephew, Steve; nephew Jason's wife, Nicole; great nephew, Tom; sister-in-law, Wilma; nephew, Troy; father-in-law and mother in-law, Chris and Violet; brothers-in-law, Jerry, Dale, and Jim.
Joe was a superintendent at Bryan Rock Products in Shakopee for many years. When he retired, Joe was a homebody who went out to his shop to work almost daily. If he wasn’t working on a project he was sitting in his shop chair listening to 50’s hits on Sirius radio and smoking his black cherry tobacco pipe. Over the years, Joe acquired a lot of knowledge in woodworking, welding, and automotive. He loved to work on projects in his shop whether it was building a furniture set, woodturning, or fixing a vehicle. He loved having his son, Brian, and his friends help him with all of their projects. When his son passed away in 2002, his son's friends kept coming over to help him up until the end.
Joe would always throw in life lessons whenever he got the chance to while talking to someone. One of the life lessons he taught was “They can take away your job, but they can never take away your knowledge. Always learn new things because that’s yours and no one can take it”. He was always making sure his family was well taken care of and family always came first. One of the things that stood out about his personality is his humor. He always joked around with everyone he met, stranger or not. He was an extrovert and his pride and joy was his family. His granddaughter, Tessa, was the apple of his eye. He would always joke around about how he was always either fixing Tessa’s truck or his daughter Tina’s truck. When one would be fixed, the other would break and it would be back to square one. One thing his family never expected is him falling in love with a cat as he was always more of a dog person. The cat was supposed to be Tina and Tessa’s cat, but Joe fell in love and claimed him. The two of them would be spotted sharing food, walking outside, and even playing with fake mice.
Visitation / Drive by Tribute instructions: Family will greet relatives and friends Friday, May 22, from 5 to 8 p.m., at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral Home, 1220 3rd Avenue East, Shakopee. Family will be located on the North side of the funeral home. Driving from the West on 3rd Avenue, continue under the North canopy. Please remain in your cars, and at all times observe social distancing.
Private family service will be held on Saturday, May 23, at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, Shakopee, (952) 445-2755. Officiating is Reverend John Stelljes. Pallbearers are Michael Menden, Michael Fox, Michael Bohlsen, Michael Hennen, Nick Weeks, Tony Honermann. Interment Spirit Hill Cemetery, Jordan, Minnesota.
Condolences may be shared at