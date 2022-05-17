Obituary for Joseph M. DuPont

Joseph M. DuPont, age 78, of Daytona Beach, FL, passed away after a courageous battle with cancer, on May 4, 2022.
Joe entered the military in 1967 and was wounded in the Vietnam War. He was later awarded the Purple Heart, and Bronze Star for bravery in combat. He will be laid to rest in the Sarasota National Cemetery with full Honor Guard.
Joe was born April 25, 1944 in Shakopee to Joseph V. and Aleen (Fuller) DuPont, one of seven children. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Shakopee. He attended Shakopee High School. After being discharged from the service Joe decided to spend his summers in MN and winters in Daytona Beach where he decided to live year round over 40 years ago.
Joe absolutely loved riding his Harley Davidson motor cycle and driving his collectable 1995 Ford Mustang. Being the "Perfectionist" he was they both still look like new. He enjoyed tinkering in his garage and making any repair's that needed to be done in and outside of his house. He was called a "fanatic" when it came to keeping his lawn manicured.
Preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Aleen; brother, Ron; and long time companion, Maureen Enwright.
Survived by: son, Tracy (Judy) DuPont, FL; brothers, Gary (Nancy) DuPont, Fairbault, Allan (Karen) DuPont Chaska, Gene (Sue) DuPont, Ocala FL, Scott DuPont, Shakopee; sister, Debbie DuPont, Ocala FL.