Obituary for Joseph P. Vaughan

Joseph Peter Vaughan, died suddenly on Sunday, September 22. He was 55 years old.
A loving husband and father, Joe's passion was his family, his wife Karla, and his children Gracie, Danny and Peter.
Joe grew up in Shakopee and graduated from Shakopee High School with a group of close friends, who nicknamed him "Skin" for his signature Vaughan crew cut, a nickname that stuck to this day.
In 1986 he graduated from St. John's University in Collegeville, MN, where he was the glue for his close group of Johnny friends. He earned a Law degree from the University of Minnesota in 1989.
Joe had a "take charge" personality that made him a natural leader. He was always striving for perfection in whatever he did. He held himself to a higher standard and encouraged others to be the best they could be. He was interested in everyone and made everyone feel important. He was a polished public speaker, very competitive in nature, always with his tongue hanging out.
Joe greatly impacted his community as the CEO/Executive Director of the CAP Agency. He will be greatly missed by everyone.
Joe is survived by his loving wife, Karla; daughter and son, Gracie and Danny; siblings, Bob (Carol) Vaughan, Barb Vaughan, Kathy (Greg) Krauth, Mary (Patrick) Hager, Carolyn (Patrick) Jones, Mike (Geneve) Vaughan, and Susan (Jon) Vaughan-Fier; many other relatives and friends.
Joe was preceded in death by his son, Peter; parents, Dale and Nancy.
All services will be held Saturday, September 28, at Shepherd of the Lake Lutheran Church, 3611 N. Berens Rd NW, Prior Lake: Gathering of family and friends from 9 to 11:45 a.m., followed by Celebration of Life at 12 p.m., officiating is Pastor Dan Poffenberger. A reception will follow with sharing time beginning at 1:30 p.m., with an opportunity to tell your favorite Joe story. Memorials preferred to Community Action Partnership (CAP) or Crescent Cove.
Arrangements with McNearney-Schmidt
Funeral and Cremation, Shakopee, 952-445-2755.
Condolences may be shared at