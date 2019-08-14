Obituary for Joseph R. Dvorak, Jr.

Joseph R. Dvorak, Jr., age 85, of Jordan, died peacefully on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Mala Strana in New Prague, due to his battle with Multiple Myeloma cancer.
Joe was born April 30, 1934 in New Prague to Joseph Sr. and Anna (Lunak) Dvorak. He grew up on their farm in Jordan along with four siblings. Joe attended District 22 Elementary School in Scott Co. and Jordan Public Schools. He married his first wife in 1954 and had his only child, Donald in 1956. He married his wife LaVene (Harrell) in 1974 and helped raise her four children.
Joe was a toolmaker, machinist and road grader operator. He enjoyed family, gardening, thresher festivals and auctions. He especially loved fishing trips to Canada with his brother Bob, family and friends. Joe enjoyed road trips to bakery's and meat markets with his sister Ruth and son Don.
He was preceded in death by wife, LaVene; parents, Joseph and Anna Dvorak; brothers, Robert Dvorak, Roger Dvorak; sister, JoAnne Hillstrom; and niece Stacy Dvorak.
Joe is survived by his son, Don (Eileen) Dvorak, Esko, MN; sister, Ruth Dvorak, New Prague; step children, Jeff (Patty) Spicer, New Prague, Glen (Diane) Spicer, Woodbury, Vanessa (Rick Schaeppi) Spicer, St. Paul, Hope (Dale) Tiedeken, Jordan; nine grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; seven nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Joe's life will be Friday, August 16 at Zion United Methodist Church Lydia, 1026 E 205th St., Jordan. Pastor Larry Pasten will officiate. Visitation will begin at 3 p.m. Services at 4 p.m. Dinner will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Congenital Heart Disease Awareness in honor of great-granddaughter Avalyn Dvorak.