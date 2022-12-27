Obituary for Joseph T. Sorensen

Joseph Thomas Sorensen, age 64, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 10, 2022.
He was born February 28, 1958, the youngest child to Robert and Elsie (Johnson) Sorensen from Orono, MN.
He married Lucinda Thibodeau May 14, 1983, they raised three beautiful children in their 23 years of marriage. Joe loved to work on cars, he put a lot of labor of love into his 1963 Buick Electra Convertible through the years. He enjoyed driving his family around with the top down when weather permitted. He also loved to snowmobile and go fishing any chance he had.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Elsie and Robert Sorensen; sister-in-law, Linda Sorensen and niece, Michelle Feist.
He will be greatly missed by his children; Krystle Davidson (Carl) of Florida, Matthew Sorensen of Chaska, Brandon Sorensen of Chaska (granddaughter, Raelynn); brothers, Dave Sorensen of Hopkins, Jim (Mauna) Sorensen of Litchfield, Bill (Kathleen) Sorensen of Big Lake and sister, Mary Ann (Rick) Brunner of North Carolina; along with many nieces, nephews, extended family, and his best friend, Dan Gleason.
A Celebration of Life open house will take place on Friday, December 30 from 3 to 7 p.m. at Chaska Community Center, Brick City Banquet Room, 1661 Park Ridge Drive, Chaska.