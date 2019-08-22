Obituary for Joseph Von Bank

Joseph Von Bank, age 55, of Elk River, passed away on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 in Burnsville.
Joe was currently employed at Market Distributing as a truck driver, after spending 25 years at Von Hanson's Meats. He married Cori Salo on June 29, 1987.
Joe is survived by his wife, Cori; sons, Josh Von Bank (Jen) and Zac Von Bank; siblings, Sharon (Jim) Geiger, Kathy Miles, Ken (Kathy), Pete (Kathy), Margaret (Mike) Stillman, Joan (Merle) Marshall, Judy (Mark) Medcalf, and Bev Ries; brothers/sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Eli and Helen Von Bank; brother, Ron VonBank.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 25 from 1 to 4 p.m. followed by a Memorial Service at 4 p.m. all at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, 1220 3rd Ave. E., Shakopee.
