Obituary for Joseph Vyacheslav Solarz

On March 24, 2004 Joseph Vyacheslav Solarz was born in Klintsy, Russia. He was the youngest of three children. Joey spent the first three years of his life in an orphanage until Pat and Julie Solarz adopted Joey and his older sisters, Tatiana and Julia. This was completely life changing for Joey. He loved being a part of such a loving family.
Even as a young boy, Joey had a love of animals. All of the family dogs loved him, especially his doodle, Penny. They had a very special bond.
Joey attended schools in Chaska and Jordan. In 2022, he graduated from Prior Lake High School. Joey made many friends along the way. While in Chaska, one of his teachers encouraged Joey to pursue his interest in woodworking. Joey quickly discovered he had a real talent. Over the years he made many special items for family, friends and teachers.
In his free time, Joey enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He tackled many home projects with his dad over the years and had become very capable in woodworking and electrical work. He was definitely Papas Helper. Joey also loved being out in nature. He mostly did this up north at his family cabin. This was truly his happy place. He enjoyed fishing, boating, swimming, kayaking and riding ATVs. On his last fishing trip up at the cabin, Joey caught over 30 sunnies!
Throughout his life, Joey overcame many challenges. He approached life and relationships with a kind and gentle heart. He was always so generous and ready to help out in any way he could. He was incredibly smart and resourceful. Unfortunately, Joeys life ended much too soon when he lost his battle with mental illness on October 26, 2022.
Joey now lives on in the hearts of his family. He is survived by his loving parents, Pat and Julie Solarz; sisters, Tatiana and Julia Solarz; aunt, Andrea Lenz; uncle, Greg (Laura) Solarz; service dog, Penny; other loving relatives and friends.
Joey was greeted in Heaven by his grandparents, Leo and Arlene Solarz and Frank and Rosey Lenz; great-grandma, Rosemary Timmers; beloved dogs, Sadie and Bridgette.
A gathering of family and friends was held at Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation on Tuesday, November 1 with Prayers & Reflections led by Deacon Terry Beer.
Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation
Prior Lake (952) 447-2633