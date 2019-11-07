Obituary for Joseph W. Notermann

Joseph “Butch” William Notermann, age 77, of Hines, MN, died on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at his home in Hines.
A Mass of the Resurrection was held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, November 5 at St. Philips Catholic Church in Bemidji with Rev. Chuck Huck officiating. A visitation was held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, November 4 with a prayer service at 7:30 p.m. at Cease Funeral Home in Blackduck, MN and one hour prior to the mass at the church. Additional Visitations will also be held at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, 1220 3rd Ave. E., Shakopee from 4 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, November 10 and from 10 to 11 a.m. on Monday, November 11. Inurnment will be at Shakopee Catholic Cemetery in Shakopee.
Butch was born on May 14, 1942 in Long Beach, CA, the son of Joseph and Norma (Pfleghaar) Notermann. He moved to Shakopee in 1949 and graduated from Shakopee High School in 1960. He married Sandra Jean Rahm on September 23, 1961 at St. Marys Catholic Church in Shakopee. They resided in Shakopee/Prior Lake and raised their family there. He worked at many places doing many things over the years including Owens Illinois in Shakopee, JW Notermann Homes in Shakopee, the Bloomington Aluminum Foundry, AAA Auto Club, as Scott County Auditor in Shakopee, Shakopee Realty, Tri Y Drive In, River Valley Sports in Shakopee, Roush Enterprises in Bemidji and Blackduck Schools doing several things including bus driver. He never retired and is enjoying working in heaven at this time. He and Sandra moved to the Hines/Blackduck in 2004. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, family and church. He was a member of the St. Philips Catholic Community in Bemidji, was a founding member of PLAY (Prior Lake Athletics for Youth), Green Hornet Mat Men, Amateur Athletic Union, Duck Unlimited and coached many sports especially when his kids were young.
Butch is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Sandy of Hines; son, Randy (Kat) Notermann of Northome, MN; daughter, Renee (Doug) LeMieux of Belle Plaine; nine grandchildren, Kristin (Jonas Wojtowicz) Swiers, Jessica, Katie, Rebecca and Dylan (June) Notermann, Kylee (Lance Jones) Pass, Tatum Pass, Adam (Clare Rengstorff) LeMieux, and Kenzie (Joe Radermacher) LeMieux; five great grandchildren, Faith, Peyton, Phoenix, Addison and Brantlee Notermann; sister, Judy Ess; and three brothers, Bert, Anthony and Richard Notermann.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Norma Notermann; and father and mother-in-law, Marvin and Inez Rahm.