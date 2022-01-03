Obituary for Joseph Wickenhauser

Brother-Uncle-Friend
Joseph "Joey" Wickenhauser, age 67, of Chaska, died on December 20, 2021 at Ridgeview Medical Center, Waconia.
A celebration of his life will be held in the spring.
Joey was born April 25, 1954 to Joe and Hildegard (Eiden) Wickenhauser at St. Francis Hospital in Shakopee. He was baptized and confirmed at Guardian Angels Church, Chaska and graduated from Guardian Angels High School. He was a machinist working for Fluoroware and Toro and also farmed the family farm.
Joe was preceded in death by his oldest sister, Delaine (George) Wolf and his brother, Glen (Loraine) Wickenhauser and his nephews, Terry Wickenhauser and Neil Wolf and his niece Betsy (Steinhagen) Warrick.
Joe is survived by his sister, Aldean (Dan) Steinhagen and many nieces and nephews.
In high school, he wrestled and won a trophy for Most Valuable Wrestler. Joe had a unique personality. His farm, the land, his animals and dog were all important to him and his nephews were a great support to him. In earlier years, he enjoyed trips to Las Vegas, playing cards with his buddies and lunches at Harveys Grill or other eating establishments in Chaska. He enjoyed driving his tractor with a wagon of band members at Carver Steamboat Days. He enjoyed driving his truck around the countryside and meeting and visiting with friends. Holiday dinners with his siblings and their families were always enjoyed. In later years, Diabetes and other health issues were not kind to Joe. In his words, it is what it is.
Please no floral arrangements. A family celebration of life will be held in Spring. Memorials may be given in Joes memory to your favorite charity. Joe did not serve in the military, but respected those that served our country. Memorials may be given to the Carver County Veterans Council. They have a fund which helps local veterans and their families in need. They can be mailed to: Carver County Veterans Council, 600 East Fourth Street, Chaska, MN 55318.
