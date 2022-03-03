Obituary for Josephine M. Bachinski

Josephine Marie (Bowatz) Bachinski, of New Prague, passed away peacefully on February 24, 2022, at the age of 92.
Daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, friend. Josephine.
The matriarch that raised a tribe. The saint that never lost faith. The champion that never lost heart. The counselor that never steered anyone astray. The guardian that never wavered. The remarkable glue that held everything together..
And while the darkness of grief now envelopes us, a light of peace shines through. For at this very moment, she’s being kept company in Heaven by her beloved husband George, her adored son Gary, and her cherished grandson Charles.
Though Josephine has moved on to a place far greater, her legacy on this plane endures in the form of her children, Georgia (Andy) Rehbein, Donna Heitz, Ken (Cindy Meyer) Bachinski, Dan Bachinski, Linda (Jim) Janovsky, and Paula (Carl Johnson) Bachinski; grandsons, Shawn (Erica Shepard) Bachinski, Eric (Angela) Bachinski, Adam (Melanie) Rehbein, Mason (Jessica) Rehbein, and Jesse Heitz; granddaughters, Mary Janovsky, Nicole Janovsky, and Kelsey Janovsky; great-granddaughters, Malorie Rehbein, and Lindsey Bishop; great-grandsons, Josh Rehbein, and Jaden Brace; along with numerous generations of nephews and nieces.
Josephine will be honored with a Visitation to be held on Thursday, March 3, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Bruzek Funeral Home (610 Main Street East, New Prague). A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Friday, March 4 at 10 a.m., at The Church of St. Wenceslaus (215 Main Street East, New Prague). The Rite of Committal will take place at Cavalry Cemetery in Jordan.
And while those who knew and loved her, the legions spread far and wide, mourn her absence, we find comfort in being able to carry her everlasting presence forward through the ages.