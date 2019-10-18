Obituary for Josephine (Tommy) Jorgenson

Josephine (Tommy) Jorgenson, passed on October 4, at the age of 103 years, at Hennepin County Medical Center.
Tommy was born in Duluth to Charles and Josephine Thompson. She was raised in Eveleth, MN - Minnesota’s Iron Range area. Tommy taught school in Marietta and Dawson, MN for 30 years.
Tommy married Ole Nelson, Marietta’s postmaster, in June of 1949 until his passing in 1976. She then married Burndean Jorgenson, Marietta’s former Hardware Hank store owner until his passing in 1985. While married to Burndean, they traveled the world extensively to places such as China, Africa, Hawaii, Spain, and Denmark to name a few. They wintered in Florida.
Tommy enjoyed making homemade breads, jellies and jams, and crocheted lap robes that she donated to the Eastern Star. Tommy was a member of the Eastern Star and a former member of the Axillary for 69 years. She resided in Jordan, but was formerly from Marietta and Chaska.
Tommy leaves behind a step daughter, Donna Jorgensen, of Rochester; four grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; and sixteen great-great grandchildren.
Service will be held on October 29, 1:30 p.m. at Hope Lutheran Church, 201 Hope Ave, Jordan, MN 55352.