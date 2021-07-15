Obituary for Josh Feldten

Josh Feldten, age 47, of Prior Lake, passed unexpectedly on July 5, 2021.
A visitation will be on Saturday, July 24 starting at 12 p.m., with a Remembrance Service, at 2 p.m., all at Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation in Prior Lake.
Joshua Taze was born on January 30, 1974, in Calcutta, India. At the age of four, he was adopted, into the Feldten family. Josh grew first on the family farm in Jordan, where he enjoyed the outdoors. In the mid 1980’s the Feldten family moved to Prior Lake. Josh graduated in 1992 and spent most of his career working varies jobs as a laborer.
Josh met and married Holly Fifarek on March 19, 1994. They were blessed with two children, Shania and Marcus. Josh was a proud dad and enjoyed spending time with the kids. He relished being outdoors and being surrounded by family and friends. He loved grilling, bonfires, fishing, riding bike and a cold beer. Josh loved watching PBR, planting flowers, old school country music and dogs.
Josh was a family man. He will be remembered by wife, Holly; daughter, Shania; son, Marcus; parents, Robert and Joyce; siblings, Roshell (David) Kramer, Tana (Troy) Theisen, Dusty (Desirae) Feldten, Asha (Jon) Nouwen; other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by grandparents, Doug Sandstrom, Bessie Melon, Virgil and Evelyn Feldten and uncle, Percy Feldten.
Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation proudly cared for the Feldten family.