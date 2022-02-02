Obituary for Joshua A. Mathews

Joshua Andrew Mathews (born Troy Andrew Mager, adopted Troy Andrew Mohr), age 48, of Burnsville, died suddenly on December 30, 2021.
Joshua was born in Coon Rapids, MN on January 19, 1973. Joshua graduated from Owatonna High School in 1991. He was married to Heather Mathews on September 22, 2001. They had two children that were the joy of his life. His ability to organize and problem solve served him well as a project manager at a number of companies in the Metro area. His love of music and passion for nature, especially mountains and oceans, brought him much joy. Joshua was an advocate for environmental causes and was a great proponent of recycling and the preservation of wildlife.
Joshua is survived by his beloved children: son, Hayden and daughter, Katelyn Mathews, and his former wife, Heather Mathews; his brother, Daniel Mohr; sister, Angie Mohr; and nephews, Collin, Holden, and William.
A memorial service for Joshua will take place on Saturday, February 12 at 3 p.m. at Crossroads Church, 17671 Glacier Way, Lakeville. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Mathews Family or GoFund Me page on behalf of the Joshua Mathews Memorial (Burnsville MN). https://gofund.me/3dba1a62