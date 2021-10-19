Obituary for Joshua H. Lindgren

Joshua Hull Lindgren, age 47, of Chaska, died unexpectedly on Thursday, September 30, 2021 in Chattanooga, TN.
Memorial Service will be held on Monday, October 25, 11 a.m. at Westwood Community Church, 3121 Westwood Drive, Excelsior. The family will receive friends 10 to 11 a.m. also at the church.
Josh was born on January 6, 1974 in Minneapolis, to Kirk and Marilee (Berg) Lindgren. He was baptized at the Evangelical Free Church in Chaska and graduated from Avon Old Farms High School, Avon, CT in 1993. On August 18, 2004 he married Abby Hjermstad in Skagway, AK. They had four children. Josh and his mom, Marilee, owned and operated MOJO Properties in Chaska for ten years. He loved sports, especially playing hockey. He enjoyed building and remodeling and had a knack for restoring old homes to their natural beauty. He loved his family and spending time with them was important to him.
Preceded in death by his grandparents, Warren and Wayve Berg and Roger and Mildred Lindgren.
Survivors include his loving wife, Abby; children, Nadia Karg, Samantha Karg, Piper Lindgren and Fynnlee Lindgren; parents, Kirk and Marilee Lindgren of FL; brothers and sister, Kary Lindgren of CA, Nathan Lindgren of MN, Jamie Michael of MN; godson, Bridger Kolesar of Chaska; other relatives and many friends.
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas
Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska.