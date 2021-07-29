Obituary for Josie R. Stepan

Josie R. Stepan (Donalynn Wilk), age 57, of Shakopee, MN, passed away on Monday, July 26, 2021, at University of Minnesota Hospital in Minneapolis.
Born in Watertown, MN, on August 2, 1963, the daughter of Raymond and Del Reata (Marcotte) Wilk.
Josie is survived by her sons and daughter, Travis (Jordan) Wilk, Dan (Jenifer) Kerber, Ashley O'Grady; grandchildren, Kaydence, Dylan, Karder, Alexander and Kelby; brother, Doug Wilk; many other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Del Reata Wilk; grandson, Kage.
Josie was loved by many and will be missed.
A Celebration of Josie's Life will be held on Saturday, August 7, from 3 to 6 p.m., at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, 1220 3rd Avenue East, Shakopee, 952-445-2755. In lieu of flowers, family prefers memorials.
Condolences may be shared at