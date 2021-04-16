Obituary for Jovony H. Schrensky

Jovony Hall Schrensky, age 59, passed peacefully in her Minnesota home surrounded by her loved ones on April 12, 2021.
Jovony met the love of her life while attending Marietta College and was married to William “Bill” Schrensky shortly after graduation. Their love grew stronger with every moment of their 41 years together. Jovony and Bill loved to travel but found their happy place in their lake house on Snow Lake, Indiana. Jovony led a life of many accomplishments but took the most pride in the family her and her loving husband created. Jovony was the embodiment of love and always gave her heart to others.
Her legacy lives on through her husband, Bill, and her four children and their spouses and partners; Zachary Schrensky (Sarah Schrensky), Christopher Schrensky (Rebecca Schrensky), Nicole Van Sicklin (Brian Van Sicklin), and William “Will” Schrensky Jr. (Rachel Bales). Jovony has two grandchildren and a third on the way, two siblings residing in Ohio, and a loving dog (Mac) and cat (Xena). In lieu of flowers the family has asked that you donate to Mayo Clinic, The University of Minnesota Breast Cancer Research Fund, or American Cancer Society.
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas
