Obituary for Joyce A. Van Eyll

Joyce “Red” Ann (Marquardt) Van Eyll, age 92, of Shakopee, formerly of Chaska, died peacefully on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at Benedictine Living Community in Shakopee.
Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, May 24, 11 a.m. at St. John's Lutheran Church, 4th and Oak Street, Chaska. The visitation will be on Tuesday, May 23, 4 to 7 p.m. at the Bertas Funeral Home, 200 West Third Street, Chaska and also one hour prior to the service at the church. The inurnment will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis, at a later date. In lieu of flowers please donate to your special non-profit charity.
Joyce was born April 30, 1931 in Waconia, to Walter and Annie (Hulke) Marquardt, one of nine children. She was baptized and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church, Waconia, and graduated from Waconia High School. After high school she was employed at Ryan Kane Attorney’s Office in Minneapolis as a private secretary. On February 16, 1952 she married Donald Van Eyll at Guardian Angels Catholic Church, Chaska. They had five children. She was Carver County Court Administrator. She was a member of the Chaska American Legion Auxiliary and the Waconia VFW Auxiliary, being District President of the VFW Auxiliary. She loved her grandchildren, fishing, bingo, the Minnesota Twins and Vikings, and going on walks.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Kathleen Pearson; son, Steven Van Eyll, son-in-law, Terry Garten; brothers, Wallace Marquardt, Dwayne (Hope) Marquardt, Howard (Grace) Marquardt; sisters, Carlene (Myron) Latzke, brothers-in-law, Dennis Frisbie, Martin Luebke and Bernie Vanderlinde, Hank Hermann; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law (Don’s family), Sylvester Van Eyll, Loretta (Joe) Straus, Harriet (Donald) Krautbauer, Elmer Wagener.
Survivors include her loving husband of 71 years, Donald; children, Connie (Kris) Krishnan of Plymouth, Shirley (Bernie) Kubiszewski of Jordan, Cindy Garten of Bloomington; 16 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren; sisters, Wilhelmina Frisbie of Lake Elmo, Beverly (Robert) Drew of Janesville, WI, Darlene Luebke of Waconia, Sharon Vanderlinde of St. Boni; sisters-in-law, (Don’s family), Lucille Wagener of Waconia, Laura Van Eyll of Waconia; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas
Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska.