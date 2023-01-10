Joyce Boegeman, passed away on Saturday, January 7, 2023, surrounded by family.
Joyce was born on March 28, 1928, in Carver, MN, the daughter of Joe and Adelaide Forner. She married Myron Boegeman on September 23, 1947, at Guardian Angels Catholic Church.
Joyce was a strong, loving wife, mother, grandmother,
great-grandmother, and was blessed to become a great-great-grandmother.
Joyce's career was to support the family farm and to teach music. She loved to share her gift of teaching, as her belief was, it made each person she touched a better person.
Joyce's true joy was to share her love by gifting her handcrafted items. Every stitch was a stich of love that she shared with her family. Joyce shared her value of family, prayer, and uplifting attitude with all of us.
Joyce will be greatly missed by her four children, Kathleen (Bruce) Granger, Steve (Sue Johnson) Boegeman, Mark (Sandy) Boegeman, and Mary (George) Borrell; 8 grandchildren, Jennifer (Boegeman) Ackerman, Renae (Mike) Wollin, Jim, Chrissy, Amanda (Matt) Odenthal, Alex, Michael and Erica Borrell; 7 great-grandchildren, Bradley, Ethan, Ben, Tatum, Paige, Owen and Olivia; 1 great-great-grandchild, Myla; sister-in-law, Donna Forner.
She was preceded in death by loving husband, Myron Boegeman; siblings, Eunice Joseph and Don Forner.
Visitation will be Friday, January 13, from 9 to 11 a.m., followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., at St. Mary of the Purification Catholic Church, 15850 Marystown Road, Shakopee. Interment St. Mary's of Marystown Catholic Cemetery.
Arrangements with McNearney-Schmidt
Funeral and Cremation, Shakopee, 952-445-2755.
Condolences may be shared at