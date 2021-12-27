Obituary for Joyce C. Ewing

Joyce Christine (Meyer) Ewing, age 81, of Chaska, died on Sunday, December 19, 2021, at Fairview Southdale Hospital in Edina.
Funeral Service was held on Thursday, December 23, 1 p.m. at the Bertas Funeral Home, 200 West Third Street, Chaska with Father Nick Van Den Broeke officiating. The visitation was one hour prior to the service. The burial will be at the Preiss Cemetery, Cologne. Memorials are preferred to the Preiss Cemetery.
Joyce was born March 13, 1940 in Cologne, to Edward and Linda (Springler) Meyer, one of seven children. She was baptized and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church, Carver and graduated from Chaska High School. On November 17, 1962 she married George Ewing at Trinity Lutheran Church, Carver. They had three children. In 1975 Joyce and George relocated to Tucson, AZ and returned back to Minnesota in 1978 and have been Chaska residents since. She enjoyed crocheting, cross-stitch and spending time with family and friends. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Carver. Her husband George died in 2018.
She was preceded in death by her husband, George, parents, brother, Eldrin and sister Karen Bromley.
Survivors include her children, Kendall (Jean) Ewing of Norwood, Mark (Kathy) Ewing of Shakopee, Michelle (James) Elton of Montgomery; seven grandchildren, Melissa (Erik) Chester, Jennifer Ewing, Kody (Jessica Drezek) Ewing, Katie Ewing, Randall Burns Jr., William Burns, Nicolas Burns; one great grandchild, Mazikeen Drezek; sisters, Julia Holmbeck, Marlene Eichschen, Gloria Berg, Janell Breeggemann; sister-in-law, Sue Meyer; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Funeral arrangements are with the
Bertas Funeral Home of Chaska.