Obituary for Joyce E. DeJoy

Joyce Elaine DeJoy, age 79, of Prior Lake, passed away peacefully on July 15, 2020.
Joyce was born on June 13, 1941 in Baldwin, WI. She had two daughters, Kelly Jo, of Maple Grove and Toni Rae (deceased). Joyce and the love of her life, Jack, resided at their home on Spring Lake. Joyce owned and operated her own Real Estate Closing Company in Bloomington. Joyce had a love for horses, cars, and her beloved dog, Bella.
She was a long-time member of the Minnesota Street Rod Association (member L519), International Car Show Association (ISCA), and Harley Owners Group. She was an innovator for MSRA and developed a youth scholarship fund. Joyce participated in showing cars, judging, and eventually became a show producer for World of Wheels for ISCA for many years. Jack and Joyce both produced the Motorhead Madness show in Duluth for over 20 years.
She enjoyed gardening, decorating, antiquing, and entertaining. Joyce and Jack enjoyed travelling and frequently visited Italy. Joyce was an amazing woman with lots of love to give. Whenever there was something to volunteer for, she was there! She had a talent for giving gifts and telling stories that would make people smile. Joyce was loved by many and will be missed dearly.
Joyce was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She is survived by her husband of 36 years, Jack; their children Kelly Jo Smith, grandkids Luke (Kaurina), Jake (Anna); Kelly DeJoy, grandkids Brianna (Chris), Mackenzie (Michael), Gabrielle; Darren (Andrea) DeJoy, grandkids Zachary, Jeremey, Hannah, Sarah (Michael); Tony DeJoy (Amy), grandkids Jasmine and Zane; Denise (Jeff) Nissen, grandkids Jack, Joseph, Kate; Jason (Jennifer) DeJoy, grandkids Madyson and Mason. Joyce is also survived by her sister Robin (Ralph) Hudson; sister-in-law Rosa Mae Vandenberg, 19 ½ great-grandchildren, and a host of other friends and relatives.
Joyce was greeted at the gates of Heaven by her parents, Toni Rae (daughter), Dale Vandenberg (brother), and her beloved dog, Bella.