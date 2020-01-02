Obituary for Joyce E. Kopet

Joyce Elaine Kopet, age 64, of Shakopee, passed away on December 27, 2019, after enduring numerous health complications.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, January 10 at 11 a.m. with a visitation starting at 9:30 a.m. at St. Johns Lutheran Church, 119 West 8th Street, Shakopee. Pastor Gary Kinkel will preside and Joyce will be laid to rest at Valley Cemetery in Shakopee.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred and will be distributed by Joyces family in her honor.
On October 26, 1955 in Canby, MN, Joyce was born to parents Gilbert and Ardis (Ouverson) Johnson. She was one of six children. The family lived throughout southwestern Minnesota. Following Joyces graduation from Springfield High School, she continued her education at Wilmar Technical College and Minnesota State University Mankato.
While earning her degree in Correctional Law Enforcement, Joyce worked as a police dispatcher. After 32 years with the Shakopee Corrections Facility, Joyce retired from her role as a lieutenant corrections officer.
On October 15, 1988, Joyce married Gerald Kopet in Marshall, MN. They settled in Shakopee to raise their family. Joyce was an exceptional wife and mother. She was loving, caring and dedicated. The family enjoyed camping, fishing, and visiting relatives. In 2010, Joyce retired and began traveling more with friends and family. She traveled throughout AmericaNew Orleans, Branson, Arizona, and took numerous cruises.
A charismatic, strong willed woman, Joyce is loved and missed by her husband of 31 years, Gerald Kopet; children, Jessica Kopet and Jeffrey Kopet; sister, Bette (Dale) Rolland; brothers-in-law, Butch Abel, Richard Roles; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Joyce is greeted in Heaven by her parents; siblings, Douglas Johnson, Barbara Abel, Donna Roles and infant brother, Gilbert Jr. Johnson; nephew, Troy Buysse.
Arrangements with Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation, Shakopee. BallardSunderFuneral.com