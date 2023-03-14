Obituary for Joyce E. Mittelsted

Joyce Elaine (Lentz) Mittelsted, age 90, of Chaska, died unexpectedly on Sunday, March 5, 2023 at Ridgeview Two Twelve Medical Center in Chaska.
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, March 17, 11 a.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 4th and Oak Street, Chaska. The family will receive friends starting at 9:30 a.m. at the church. The inurnment will be at St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery, Chaska.
Joyce was born May 21, 1932 in Mankato, MN, to Clarence and Leona (Krugel) Lentz, one of three children. She was baptized on June 26, 1932 and confirmed in Mapleton. She graduated from Mapleton High School, Mapleton, MN, and then furthered her education at Mankato State University where she received her bachelor degree in education. She married David Mittelsted on December 28, 1955 and has been a Chaska resident since then. The next few year’s two daughters would be added to their family. She was a teacher in the Chaska Public Schools for 3 years. Joyce was a very active member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, Chaska, and over the years she was involved with ladies aid, bible studies, various volunteering pursuits, and part time jobs until retirement. She enjoyed playing bridge, getting together with her many friends, gardening, taking trips with David in the U.S. and abroad with her brothers and their wives, watching Hallmark movies, and especially watching NBA basketball as often as she could talking with her brother as they watched the games. Her faith in Jesus and daily bible reading was very important to her and she enjoyed sharing that with others.
She was preceded in death by her husband, David (who passed away 3 ½ years ago, parents and brother, Robert (Lou) Lentz.
Joyce is survived by daughter, Mary Mittlestaedt from Chaska, MN with her children: Gautam (Marie Claude) Prasad from India and their children Avani, Ayan, and Vivaan: Amit (Annet) Prasad from Holland and their son Aidyn: Priya (Albert) Villa from Las Vegas, NV and their children Alex and Vivienne: Chandini Prasad from Las Vegas, NV; daughter Martha (Brad) Soenksen from Fergus Falls, MN with their children: Kelly (Ben) Pontius from Fargo, ND and their children Micah, Jude, and Lillian: David Soenksen from Duluth, MN: Anna (Simon) Erlandson from Fergus Falls, MN.
Memorials can be given to The Little Lambs Fund at St. John’s Lutheran Church/School in Chaska, Minnesota. This fund is intended as a scholarship for families who find it difficult to finance a Christian education at St. John’s School.
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas
Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska.