Obituary for Joyce I. Jacobs

Joyce Ilene Jacobs, age 77, Prior Lake, left this earth July 23, 2023.
Celebration of Life 3 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, August 6 at The Wilds Golf Club, 3151 Wilds Ridge Ct, Prior Lake. Interment St. Michael Catholic Cemetery, Prior Lake. In lieu of flowers or donations, share remembrances of Joyce on Ballard-Sunder Funeral Homes website. Your tribute will be displayed at the Celebration of Life. Attire: casual to elegant.
Survived by husband, Michael; son, Joshua (Kelly) Moe; grandson, Jacob Moe; granddaughters, Olivia and MacKenzie Moe; twin sister, Jean (Larry) Burchart; sisters, Karen Curran, Melody (Ron) Tudisco; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Preceded by parents, Vern and Nadine Drehmel.
