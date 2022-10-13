Obituary for Joyce M. DeMers

Joyce Marian DeMers, age 92, of Shakopee, passed away Tuesday October 11, 2022 in her sleep at the Friendship Manor Nursing Home.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Emil and Viola Luedloff and her brother Kenneth Luedloff.
She is survived by her son Richard (Sally) DeMers and daughters Sherry DeMers and Tracy (Lincoln) Schultz along with five grandchildren, six great grandchildren and three great, great grandchildren.
Joyce was born August 8, 1930 outside Shakopee in Louisville township. She attended high school in Shakopee and married Richard DeMers May 28, 1949.
The two most important things to Joyce were her faith and her family. Joyce was baptized as a Jehovah's Witness early on in her life. She had a strong faith and enjoyed sharing the Bible's comforting message about the promise of a future resurrection and the restoration of a paradise earth. (John 5:28,29 and Rev 21:4) Joyce became a widow at a young age, making her a single mother. She worked hard to provide for her children and most importantly, she taught them the bible truths that were so dear to her. As her family grew to include grand children, great and great, great, grandchildren, so did her love for them.
A private burial will be held at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
