Obituary for Juanita Kristin Sweeney

Juanita Kristin (Kris) Nash Sweeney, 88 years old, died peacefully at St. Anthony Park Home in St. Paul, MN on June 25, 2020.
Kris was born on December 11, 1931, in Elbowoods near the Fort Berthold Reservation in North Dakota, both now under water due to creation of the Garrison Dam, to Juanita Josephine Beard Nash and Christian Nash. She married Robert Owen (R.O.) Sweeney in 1951 and the couple had eight children.
She worked alongside Robert in the family Tax & Accounting business in Shakopee, MN. The hours she spent in her large home gardens were her happiest and she turned the output into meals and preserves for her large family. Many summers were spent camping with family members out West, on Isle Royale, and in Minnesota state parks. Kris thoroughly enjoyed her 11 years of senior living at McKenna Crossing.
She is survived by: eight children – Kristin G. of Portland, Maine, Shawn (Jean) of Lake City, Tara (Charles Christopherson) of St. Paul, Terence Peter (Laurie Mark) of Portland, Oregon, Timothy (Marianne Reuvers) of Savage, Patrick (Jerri) of Savage, Moira (Tim Finnegan) of St. Paul, and Walter (Tami) of Shakopee; twelve grandchildren (Quinn, Coleman, Nate, Joe, Grady, Kristin E., Caitlin, Kara, Meg, Amber, Colin, and Aidan); 6 great grandchildren; and sisters Norma Stout and Elizabeth Hankins.
Kris was preceded in death by husband, Robert; grandsons, Kelly and Thomas; her sister, Joann Nash Eakin; her brother, John Nash, and daughter-in-law, Julie Keil.
For their devoted care, the family thanks the staff at: St. Anthony Park Home; The Arbor at McKenna Crossing; and Home Instead, in particular, Denise Darula, with whom Kris formed a special bond.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Parish of Saints Joachim and Anne in the Church of St. Mark, 350 S. Atwood St., Shakopee. A video of her service is available on her obituary page on our website: www.mcnearneyfuneralhome.com. Interment Catholic Cemetery, Shakopee. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum.
Arrangements with McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, Shakopee 952-445-2755.