Obituary for Judith A. Bailey

Judith A. (Muelken) Bailey, age 61, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on Saturday, January 15, 2022, at Lahey Hospital in Burlington, MA.
She was the beloved wife of Daniel Bailey. Born in Shakopee, she was the dear daughter of the late George and Rosie (Cates) Muelken. “Judy” was raised and educated in Prior Lake and was a 1978 graduate from Prior Lake High School.
41 years ago, Judy met “Bailey” in a suburb of St. Paul. They moved to Seattle, WA in 1983 and then ultimately to Beverly, MA in 1988. For the last 20 years, Judy has been employed as Administrator for Sharecare (f.k.a. Bactes).
Judy loved to dance. She would dance while cooking, while ironing, while cleaning and certainly whenever a favorite song would come on. She had a love/hate relationship with “Alexa” when trying to get Alexa to play the music she wanted. Besides loving to dance, Judy had many other hobbies that included walking, reading, gardening, collecting recipes, and “putzing” around the house. She loved to engage in deep conversation about a book, a movie, family, or life's most important lessons.
Knowing Judy is to love Judy. She was an earth angel…generous, kind, encouraging, empowering, loving, empathetic, warm, funny, real, and so maternal. She had a special way of making you feel seen and heard. She could tune in to someone's need and work in thoughtful ways to help them. She was lovely in every way and such a bright light. All our lives are brighter having known her.
In addition to her husband Daniel with whom she shared thirty-five years of marriage, she is survived by two daughters, Mary (Bailey) O’Leary and her husband Christopher of San Ramon, CA and Brenna Bailey and her fiancé Casey Keilty of San Diego, CA; one son, Pat Bailey of Denver, CO; one granddaughter, Corinne O’Leary of San Ramon, CA and another grandchild that is due April’2022; three sisters, Connie Carlson and her husband Scott, Susie Muelken and her husband Chuck Jahr and Carol Juell and her husband Brian all of Prior Lake; two brothers, Larry Muelken and his wife Renee and Johnny Muelken and his wife Maureen all of Prior Lake and many nieces and nephews.
Judy’s funeral Mass was held at St. John the Evangelist Church, Beverly, MA on Tuesday, January 25. She will ultimately be laid to rest back home in Prior Lake. A Celebration of Judy’s Life will be held summer 2022. Friends and family will be notified of the details. If you wish to share your favorite memory, thought or photo of Judy, please email memoriesofjudybailey@gmail.com. Please consider a donation in Judy’s honor to Beverly Bootstraps (https://www.beverlybootstraps.org).