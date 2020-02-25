Obituary for Judith A. Bentz

Judith Ann (Reetz) Bentz, age 73, of Chaska, died on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Methodist Hospital, St. Louis Park.
A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held on Thursday, February 27, 4 to 7 p.m. at the Bertas Funeral Home, 200 West Third Street Chaska. There will be a private family inurnment at St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery, Chaska, at a later date. Memorials are preferred to the family.
Judith was born July 26, 1946 in Sleepy Eye, the oldest of five children, to Eldon and Margaret (Koenig) Reetz. She attended Shakopee High School and on May 18, 1963 she married Merlin Bentz at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Shakopee. They had four daughters. They lived in Waconia for 11 years prior to becoming Chaska residents in 1988. She was known as “Bus” Judy; she drove school bus for 25 years for Shakopee Public Schools. She enjoyed bowling and dancing in her younger years and loved bird watching, flowers, and puzzles.
She was preceded in death by her parents, daughter, Loretta Bentz, and sisters, Charlene Sexton, Marlene Tellers and Barbara Reetz.
Survivors include her loving husband, Merlin; daughters, Michelle Bentz of Hayward, WI, Holly Bentz of Chanhassen, Jody Hanus of Eden Prairie; five grandchildren, Tabitha (Dane), Derek, Ashley, Brett and Tyler; one great granddaughter, Makenzie; brother, Clyde (Sherri) Reetz of Prior Lake; nieces and nephews.
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas
Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska.