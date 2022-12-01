Obituary for Judith A. Kolz

Judith A. Kolz, age 74, of Savage, entered eternal life on Sunday, November 27, 2022, in Burnsville.
Judy was born in Antigo, WI, on June 26, 1948, the daughter of Ludwig and Ann (Zimmerman) Selner. Judy married Jim Kolz on January 14, 1978, in their hometown of Antigo.
Judy was very faithful to her Catholic religion. She took care of Jim when he was ill, she was a great mom, and loved her grandchildren and her friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim; parents, Ludwig and Ann; brothers and sister, Ken, Jane, John and Robert. Judy is survived by her children, Jenna and Justin; grandchildren, Luke, Zane, and Grace.
Visitation Wednesday, December 7 from 10 to 11 a.m., followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 4625 W. 125th Street, Savage, MN. Graveside service will be held later at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis.
Arrangements with McNearney-Schmidt
Funeral and Cremation, Shakopee, 952-445-2755.
