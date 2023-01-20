Obituary for Judith A. Reusse

Judith Ann (Claire) Reusse, of Prior Lake was born on January 28, 1945 in Bakersfield, CA. She died at the age of 77 on January 12, 2023 at Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park after multiple years of battling cancer.
Judith (Judy), had a love of shopping, gardening and watching anything related to these.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Michael Reusse; parents, Glen and June Claire; in-laws, Richard and Cecelia Reusse; brother, Rick Claire; sister-in-law, Margaret ‘Meg’ Smith; son-in-law, Scott Benedict and niece, Terry Smith.
Survived by her sister, Jean Claire of Farmington; brother-in-law, Patrick (Katie) Reusse of Golden Valley; children, Shelley (Scott) Branson of Farmington, John (Kris) Kop of Prior Lake, Tricia (Jason) Duntley of Lakeville, Ben (Tricia) Reusse of Waukesha, WI, Nick Reusse of Prior Lake; 14 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, friends and extended family.
She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. A private family ceremony will be held at a later date.