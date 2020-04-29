Obituary for Judith L. Pierce

Judith L. Pierce, age 57, of New Prague, died tragically on her way to work in a head-on collision on Monday, April 27, 2020.
Judy was born on September 5, 1962 in Shakopee to Leon and Glenda (Anderson) Finkel. She was raised in Carver, moved to Barron, WI as a child, and graduated from high school there. She married Jamie Grenier and had their daughter, Ashley. After the couple divorced, Judy eventually met the love of her life, Jesse Guy Pierce and the couple married on January 29, 1999 in Carver. Jesse and Judy made their home in New Prague and Judy worked as a home health aid/PCA, most recently with International Quality Home Care. A dedicated employee, she loved her job and her clients. She loved to crochet and especially enjoyed baking with her grandchildren. They were the center of her world and she enjoyed spending time outside with them. She and her daughter, Ashley, had a tradition of attending the Renaissance Festival every year since Ashley’s 2nd birthday. Judy was a collector of teddy bears and “My Pillows”, enjoyed shopping, Word Search puzzles, and at one time, Stephen King novels. Taken way too young, she will be missed by so very many.
Judy is survived by her husband, Jesse of New Prague; daughter, Ashley Grenier of New Prague; grandchildren, Violet, Declen, and Daxten; siblings, Mike (Lori) Finkel, Carol (Mark) Hansen, John (Barb) Derksen, Keith (Vickie) Derksen, Lori (Tim) Nolan, Esther (Dan) Burns; aunt, Clarice O’Gary.
She is preceded in death by her parents; step-mother, Irene Finkel.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.