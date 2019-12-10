Obituary for Judith Plehal

Judith "Judie" Plehal, of Savage, formerly of Hopkins/ Eden Prairie, succumbed to Dementia/Pancreatic Cancer on December 3, 2019, at the age of 76.
Judie grew up in the Hopkins area. While in High School she met Douglas, they were married on April 4, 1964, and spent 55 years together. After raising their two children in Eden Prairie, they moved to Lake Minnetonka, where they spent many years enjoying the Lake, fishing with their grandchildren and cruising in their boat. After retirement they moved to Savage. Judie spent most of her years in the food service, loved cooking for her family, and making her specialty gravy.
Judie is survived by her loving husband, Douglas Plehal; daughter, Annette (Jeff) Hanson; son, Wayne Plehal; grandchildren, Nicholas Brooks, Alexandra Brooks.
Preceded in death by parents, Raymond and Katherine Bukosky (Meehan); brother, Raymond (Porky) Bukosky.
A celebration of Judie's life will be held Saturday, December 21, 1:30 to 4:00 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, 30 - 8th Ave. S., Hopkins.