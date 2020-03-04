Obituary for Judy A. Prom

Judy A. Prom, age 74, of Chaska, formerly of Jordan, died Sunday March 1, 2020 at St. Francis Regional Medical Center in Shakopee.
Born in Cincinnati , OH on November 10, 1945. Judy was the daughter of Lawrence and Mary (Austin) Gardner.
Judy was a lover of life. The caring person that she was, it came as no surprise that she would study nursing for a time. She was well known as Ma or Grandma to everyone she met. When she wasn’t spending time in the garden nurturing her plants, she was nurturing her mind reading her many books...Judy was a Beautiful Soul.
Judy is survived by her children, Amanda (Scott) Oestreich, of Belle Plaine, Mary (Martin) Carlson, of Mankato and Cheri Kormendy of Jordan; stepchildren, Sherrie Reineke, Brenda Prosoki, Heather Voth, Linda Holicky; brother, Larry (Karen) Gardner of Natchez, MS; sister-in-law, Sandra Gardner of WI; her many beloved grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews and her adopted children, Travis Greeson, Victoria and Lenny Berens of Belle Plaine.
Preceded in death by her husband, Eugene F. Prom; parents, Mary (Austin)and Lawrence Gardner; brother, Thoeny Gardner; daughter, Melinda Lau; great-grandson, Zachary Greeson; nephew, Jason Lamb and stepdaughter, Patty Shannon.
Celebration of life for Judy will be held at The Wagner Funeral Home of Jordan on Friday, March 6. Visitation to be from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., Service at 11 a.m. with lunch following immediately at the funeral home. Private family burial at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, in Minneapolis at a later date.