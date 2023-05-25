Obituary for Judy K. Bohlen

Judy Kay (Walk) Bohlen of Thonotosassa, FL formerly of Shakopee, age 83, passed away on Sunday, May 14, 2023, at Brandon, Florida Hospital.
Judy was born June 12, 1939 to Fred and Esther (Howlett) Walk, in Kanawha, IA. Judy was the oldest of seven children. Judy met Harold Bohlen at business school in Mason City, IA and they married on August 24, 1958. Judy and Harold left Iowa and ventured to Minnesota to start a new life. They worked hard and built their new life together in Minnesota.
Judy is survived by her husband, Harold of 64 years; daughters, Keenan (Steve) Burgess, Renae (Ed) Sweeney, Lynette (Tony) Stocker; granddaughter, Shandra (Reggie) Smith, and three great grandsons, RJ, Carter and Mason Smith; siblings, Betty (Lyle) Faris, David (Doreen) Walk, Diane Omvig (friend Robert Zeigler), Donna (Todd) Wolf and many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Bill Walk; sister-in-law, Myrna Walk; sister, Jane (Walk) Mewes; brother-in-law, Jack Mewes; brother-in-law, Roger Omvig.
Judy was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and all-around amazing woman. Judy volunteered for Head Start in Shakopee, MN for many years, where she was loved by teachers and students. She was an exceptional seamstress and Christmas cookie baking queen. She loved spending time with her family and friends. Judy loved her gardens, full of beautiful flowers and vegetables. She golfed, rode horses, was a horseshow mom extraordinaire. She was a fabulous great grandmother and loved to spend time with and care for RJ, Carter and Mason. She was full of life and exuberant, and she will be deeply missed by all who knew her. She loved kids, her family, and pretty much everything else in life.
A celebration of life will be held at Brandon Cremation & Funeral Services, Valrico, FL 33594, on June 9 from 1 to 4 p.m. Charitable donations to Scott Carver Dakota CAP c/o Head Start 738 1st Avenue East, Shakopee MN 55379 or https://capagency.org/donate/ are welcome. She would be thrilled to know that her legacy is living on in such a positive way.