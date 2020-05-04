Obituary for Judy R. Johnson

Judy Ruth Johnson, age 74, of New Prague, died suddenly after a brief illness at her home on Saturday, May 2, 2020.
Judy was born on March 26, 1946 in Oelwein, IA and adopted into a very loving family by George and Ruth (Sorge) Lentz. She graduated from West High School in Waterloo, IA. Judy moved to Minnesota in 1993 from Texas to be closer to her children living in Minnesota. While in Texas she owned and operated a large antique store. After moving to Minnesota, she opened Ashleys Attic in New Prague and a second location a year later in Jordan. She worked for some years in a bank but was most proud of her years as a school secretary for Minnesota River Valley Education Coop. She was a dedicated employee who loved the contact she had with students. Judy loved to travel with her parents as a child and took that passion into adulthood with her children and grandchildren with travel and particularly camping trips. She also enjoyed garage sales and fishing and had been looking forward to getting outdoors and once again throwing a hook into the water for the fishing season. Even though Judy was a private person, once she met a friend, she was a friend for life and gave that friendship all of her care and attention. She most enjoyed the closeness and time that she had with her grandchildren.
Judy is survived by her daughter, Brenda Torgerson of New Prague; sons, Darin (Skye) Johnson of Montgomery and Todd (Audrey) Johnson of Allen, TX; grandchildren, Ashley, Nicholas, Anastasia, Aiden, and Collin; sister, Shirlee (Larry) Opdahl of Venice, FL.
She is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Donald Lentz.
No services will be held at this time.