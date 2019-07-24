Obituary for Julene Vogel

Julene Vogel, age 88, of Victoria passed away Monday July 15, 2019.
Memorial Mass of Christian Burial Friday, July 26 at 11 a.m. at St. Victoria Catholic Church in Victoria with Father Bob White as Celebrant of the Mass; a gathering of family and friends one hour prior to the Mass at the church; interment St. Victoria Catholic Cemetery.
Julene (Diethelm) Vogel was born on May 29, 1931 in Victoria the daughter of Bernard and Louise (Boll) Diethelm. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Victoria Catholic Church in Victoria.
Julene’s number one priority in life was spending time with her family. She liked to read, watch old movies, bake, cook, knit and tend to her flower garden. Julene found peace being at the cabin, enjoying the lake. A daily ritual was reciting the rosary. She enjoyed traveling to many places and loved being around dogs.
Julene was preceded in death by her husband, Ed Vogel; sons, Jerry Vogel, Tom Vogel; daughters, Dolora Vogel in infancy, Mary Kast; parents, Bernard and Louise Diethelm; brothers, Father Louis Diethelm O.F.M., Vernon Diethelm and his wife Karole; sister, Sr. Rolaine Diethelm OSB; sister-in-law, Joyce Diethelm.
Julene is survived by her loving family: children, Duane Vogel (Liang Zhao) of Yuma, AZ, Guy Vogel of Nisswa, Tony Vogel of Victoria, Teresa Vogel of Victoria, Paul (Jenny) Vogel of Victoria, Jean Anderson of St. Paul; son-in-law, John Kast of St. Paul; grandchildren, Don Krasky, Mike Zhao, Jim Vogel, Jenny Vogel (special friend Rufus Casey), Chad Rosenwinkel, Aaron Kast, Shawna Kast, John Vogel, Chelsie Vogel (fiance Joe Zens), Jessica Vogel (fiance Chris LaPrade), Mason Vogel, Tara (Graham) Jordan, Tyler Anderson, Drew Brodtmann, Evan Brodtmann; great-grandchildren, Quinn Jordan, Vince Jordan; brother, Roger Diethelm of Milaca; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Arrangements with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. www.johnsonfh.com