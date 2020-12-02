Obituary for Julia M. Bunnell

Julia M. Bunnell, age 90, of Savage, passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020, at St. Gertrude’s Health Care Center in Shakopee.
Julia was born in Savage, on April 10, 1930, the daughter of John and Lena (Miller) Egan. She married Wally Bunnell on August 23, 1952, in Savage.
Julie had worked in accounting for Fabcon. She liked to bake and sew, but really enjoyed quilting. She loved spending time with her family.
Julia was preceded in death by her husband, Wally; son, Stephen; three brothers.
She is survived by her children, Sandy Weckman (Dennis), Nancy Sullivan (Bob), Sue Fuerstenberg (Tom), Barb Compton (Dwaine), Larry Bunnell (Michele), Ron Bunnell (Robbie), Amy Bell (David); daughter-in-law, Mary Bunnell; 20 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; sisters, Luella Hennen, Mildred (Gerald) Boerner, Patricia (Kenny) Miller.
All services will be held at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 4625 W. 125th St., Savage: Visitation Thursday, December 3, from 10 to 11 a.m., followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Presided by Reverend Michael Barsness. Interment will be held later at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis.
Arrangements with McNearney-Schmidt
Funeral and Cremation, Shakopee, 952-445-2755.
Condolences may be shared at