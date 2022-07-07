Obituary for Julian J. Bursheim

Funeral Mass for Julian John Bursheim, Wapaha Duta, age 33, of Shakopee was held on Thursday, June 30, at 11 a.m. at St. Peters Catholic Church, Sisseton, SD, Rev. Fr. Gregg Frankman was Celebrant. Organist was Billy Kohl and special music by Butch Felix. Pallbearers were Eddie Perez, Nick Perez, Andre Brown Starling, Rolando Ruiz, Dustin Hart, Bailyn Bursheim, Edwin DuMarce, Sid Wanna, Kellen Lemke, and Alan Melby. Honorary Pallbearers were Dallas Hill, Elliott Barse, Keith Bursheim, Bud White, Joey Adams, Tavian Hart, Kendall Kipp, Mitchell Hart, Adam Crooks, Nicc Rondell, Matt Lemke, Omar Rodriquez and all Family and Friends. Drum Group was Battle Creek. Sorry if we left anyone out. He had many friends. Interment is in St. Matthews Catholic Cemetery, Veblen, SD. There was an all night wake on Wednesday, June 29 starting at 7 p.m. at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Hall, Sisseton, SD. The Cahill Funeral Chapel, Sisseton, SD is in charge of arrangements. Please try to follow covid guidelines.
JJ was born on March 3, 1989 at Lawrence, KS to Kenneth D. Bursheim Jr. and Darnell R. Hart. He grew up in Sisseton, SD and Shakopee. He was involved in basketball, football, baseball, playing pool, hanging out with family/friends. He loved attending the Minnesota Vikings games and Minnesota Timberwolves. He loved being Grandmas Boy. They took care of each other and they were special to each other. JJ passed away on June 23, 2022 at Shakopee, MN.
JJ is survived by his mother, Darnell Hart, Sisseton, SD; his father, Kenneth D. Bursheim Jr, Sisseton, SD; Maternal grandmother, Patsy Hart, Shakopee and paternal grandmother, Marvel Bursheim, Sisseton, SD; sisters, Jasmine Bursheim, Sisseton, SD, Journee Haley, Sisseton, SD and Beverly Bursheim, Flandreau, SD; brothers, Jalen Hart, Shakopee, Keith Bursheim, Flandreau, SD, Brandon Killspotted and Sid Wanna, Sisseton, SD; many nieces, nephews and one special nephew Uncles Boy Kellen Lemke, Sisseton,SD.
JJ was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Don Hart; paternal grandfather, Kenneth Bursheim Sr., maternal great-grandparents, Eddie and Lucille Hunt; brother, Kenneth Bursheim III and uncle, Dean Hart.