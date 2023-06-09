Obituary for Julian M. Grancarich

Julian Michael Grancarich, age 20, of Chanhassen passed away peacefully surrounded by his adoring family on June 7, 2023.
Julian was born on January 8, 2003 to Victoria and John Grancarich in New York City where he lived until the family relocated to Minnesota in 2014. Challenged his entire life with multiple chronic health conditions including ALS, Julian displayed a relentless spirit and unwavering resilience that inspired thousands of people around the world and resulted in a trailblazing life of achievement. Here are just some of his accomplishments.
Despite having limited verbal abilities, Julian learned to communicate through typing on an iPad and became a writer and medical advocate and demonstrated what was possible by never giving up. He redefined what communication could be for severely ill children around the world and helped many to unlock their hopes and dreams through typing and to better advocate for themselves.
Despite not being able to fully utilize his body, Julian was a teacher and life coach that helped others to find and live their purpose. He inspired people around the world with his example of what was possible through his extraordinary discipline and courage.
Despite often being in pain himself, Julian advocated for the expanded use of medical cannabis for patients with chronic health and pain conditions resulting in the 2017 passage of an expanded law in Minnesota. What became known as Julians Petition has helped nearly 800 families in Minnesota to date and likely thousands more around the United States get legal access to medical cannabis.
He taught himself to swim by intently studying his dad swimming one summer and then jumped into the deep end. Literally. He would give his parents a severe case of anxiety by jumping into 10 feet of water and allowing himself to gracefully rise to the surface, completely in control of a body that often struggled to be in control. He loved rock music and was disappointed to learn that the surviving band members from Led Zeppelin would not be able to fly in from England to attend a recent birthday party in Chanhassen. He was an avid reader and enjoyed geography, architecture, foreign languages, nature and birds.
He will be celebrated forever by his mother Victoria, father John, sister Sophia, Uncle Brian, Aunt Susan and cousins Leah and Benjamin.
A visitation and celebration of life will be held at Huber Funeral Home in Eden Prairie on Thursday, June 15 and Friday, June 16 from 3 to 6 p.m. both days.
Please consider making a donation to the ALS Association to help fund future research. Put more good into the world each day because love can move mountains and hope can change hearts. Julian lived a beautiful life, and he would want the same for you.