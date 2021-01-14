Obituary for Julianne H. Hennen

Julianne H. Hennen, age 91, formerly of Shakopee, and Eden Prairie, entered eternal life on Wednesday, January 13, 2021, in Shakopee.
Julianne was born in Chanhassen, on January 11, 1930, the daughter of William and Sophia (Williams) Kerber.
Julianne was very proud of her immediate and extended family. Conversation and entertaining were important to her whether it was in person or on the phone. If you were fortunate enough to be her guest, you could engage in conversation over her delicious home-made meal and dessert.
In later years, her generous and caring nature extended to several young families in and around the neighborhood as she became babysitter, house sitter, nanny, surrogate grandmother and driver.
She was a long-time active member of St. Hubert parish and devoted many hours of her time to the Catholic community.
We wish to thank the staff at The Gardens and St. Gerts in Shakopee for the care Julianne received while she was a resident at those facilities.
Julianne is survived by her sons, John (Gwen), Bill (Pam), Roger (Betty); grandchildren, Hans (Heidi Schmieg), Matt, Kelly (Mike) Poolman, Joe, Kim (Justin) Peabody, Chris; great-grandsons, Jathan and Benny Peabody; sister, Celine Scholer; nieces, nephews and many friends.
She was preceded in death by 4 sisters and 5 brothers.
Visitation Saturday, January 16, 2021, from 9 to 10:30 a.m., at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral Home, 1220 3rd Ave. E., Shakopee, 952-445-2755. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday 11 a.m. at St. Hubert Catholic Community, 8201 Main St., Chanhassen. The funeral will have a live stream available at sthubert.org. Interment at St. Hubert Cemetery. Memorials preferred to American Cancer Society, or donor’s choice.
