Obituary for Julie A. Nikolai

Julie Ann (Havercamp) Nikolai, age 62, of Chaska, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at her home.
Mass of Christian Burial was held on Friday, March 24, 11 a.m. with visitation 9 to 11 a.m. all at Guardian Angels Catholic Church, 218 W. 2nd St., Chaska, Father Tony VanderLoop presided. The burial was at Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Chaska.
Julie was born January 25, 1961 in Detroit Lakes, MN, to George and Irene (Barta) Havercamp, one of four children. She graduated from Shakopee High School, Shakopee. Julie met Todd Nikolai in Shakopee and it was love at first sight. Todd proposed to Julie on her birthday at the gazebo in the Chaska City Square and on June 6, 1998 they were married at Guardian Angels Catholic Church, Chaska. Julie had a heart of gold, was very sweet and exuded a lot of love. When you received a card from Julie it was a gift in itself (with stickers, confetti, sweet verses and inspiring words.) She was a great friend, lots of fun and had a great sense of humor. She would help people get ready for their weddings by doing make-up and making their day special. She loved animals, dogs, cats and especially elephants. She was known for bringing home pets to rescue them. She planted flowers in Jonathan by all of the neighborhoods with Todd which helped him recover from a traumatic brain injury by getting him out in the fresh air and being with Julie.
Julie was preceded in death by her father, George. Survivors include her husband, Todd; daughter, Marlana (Jimmy) Ayers; mother, Renie (Ken) Parpart; siblings, Cal(Julie) Havercamp, Eddie (Amanda) Powers a.k.a. “Craig Havercamp” and Kim (Tom) Blute; brother-in-law and sisters-in-law, Jed (Sandy “best friend”) Nikolai, Pam Welter; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Funeral arrangements are with the
Bertas Funeral Home of Chaska.