Obituary for Julie Anne Sellner (Wegwerth)

Julie, age 61, of Prior Lake, left us to be with our Lord on October 22, 2022 in Minneapolis.
She was born in St. Paul on April 5, 1961, the first daughter of Wayne and Joanne Wegwerth. She graduated from Tartan High School, class of 1979. She attended National College and received her RNA from 916 area Vo Tech. She held several positions through the years in Supply Chain and was APIC certified. She met Mark Sellner in early 1989, and within a few months they became lifelong partners. They were blessed with two sons. She resided in Prior Lake for the past 25 years. She enjoyed knitting, crafts, mind puzzles, bingo, fishing and spending time with her family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her brother, Russell Wegwerth.
She is survived by her husband, Mark; sons, Wesley, Spencer (Annie); daughter, Marissa; granddaughter, Jersey; parents, Wayne and Joanne Wegwerth; sisters, Janice (Daryl) Rick and Dianne (James) Falteisek.
Visitation is Friday, October 28 from 4 to 7 p.m. at St. Michael Catholic Church in Prior Lake. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Michael on Saturday, October 29 at 11 a.m. with Fr. Tom Walker presiding. An additional visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. before Mass. Interment at St. Mary's Cemetery in North St. Paul at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Red Cross to honor Julies frequent blood donations and generous heart.
Arrangements by
Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation