Obituary for Julie Berg

Julie Berg was born November 25, 1941 in Le Center. She died peacefully at home on September 10, 2021 surrounded by her sons and grandchildren in Arlington, TX.
Julie graduated from Le Sueur High School in Le Sueur in 1959. She later attended business college in Mankato. In 1969, she married James Arthur Berg of Litchfield. Julie worked for American Family Insurance in Prior Lake and Norstrom Larpenter Insurance in Minneapolis. She also worked at the Scott County Day Activity Center in Lydia and Saint Michael’s Catholic School in Prior Lake. She spent her free time volunteering and coordinating the Saint Michael’s Catholic Church Thanksgiving and Christmas food and gift drive in Prior Lake and delivered Meals on Wheels in Arlington, TX. Her and her husband travelled full-time in their RV before moving to Arlington, TX in 2009.
Julie is preceded in death by parents, William and Rosella Traxler of Le Center; brother, William JR (Sharon) of Le Center and sister, Terry Jameson (Leroy Babe) of Heartland, MN.
She is survived by husband, James of Arlington, TX; brother, Dale Traxler (Joyce) of Le Center; sister, Mary Brockway (Alvin) of Le Center; children, Jason Berg, Jae Berg (Maria) and grandchildren, Jared, Logan, Jasmine, Alexis and Ethan, all of Arlington, TX.
Memorial service will take place at St. Mary’s Church starting 11 a.m. located at 165 N. Waterville Ave, Le Center on October 8 followed with a reception at Little Dandy at 1070 E. Derrynane St in Le Center.