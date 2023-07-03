Obituary for Julie M. Kersting

Julie Marie Kersting, age 64, of Chaska, passed peacefully Monday, July 3, 2023.
She was born April 17, 1959, to Ralph and Maxine Doolittle. She was the youngest of five children.
She is survived by her daughters, Brittany (Perry) and Jolene, and grandson, Tobias, as well as two sisters, two brothers and their families.
Julie was an avid gardener, enjoyed traveling and spending time with family and friends. She was a devoted mom, grandma, sister, aunt and friend. She had a kind heart, spirit for life and had so much love to give.
A celebration of life to be held at Bertas Funeral Home of Chaska on Saturday, July 8 at 11 a.m., with a luncheon after at the family home.