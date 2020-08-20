Obituary for June A. Pulicicchio

June Ardell (Mathison-Taxearhis) Pulicicchio, age 92, of Shakopee, formerly of Lake Park, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 8, 2020, at New Perspective Senior Living in Prior Lake.
June was born in Superior, WI, on May 26, 1928, the daughter of Rudy and Leona (Bjorklund) Mathison. Her parents moved near International Falls where she graduated from high school in 1946. She married her high school sweetheart, Vincent Pulicicchio, in 1949. The couple resided in Moorhead, where they raised their two children; Kurt and Deirdre.
June attended the Minneapolis School of Art and worked concurrently for Art Instruction Inc. of Minneapolis. Upon graduation, she was a freelance artist in the Moorhead, MN area. Most of her work was done for Nells Vogel Music and the Moorhead High School music department while her husband was Orchestra Director there. When her children entered school-age, she also took on additional office assistant jobs at Bjornson Insurance, The Forum of Fargo-Moorhead, and the Fargo Foundry to support her family.
June spent more than 36 years in Moorhead before moving to Lake Park in 1986. She and her husband retired and began their “golden years” by building their dream home together on Middle Cormorant Lake. In line with her philosophy, “keep active and stay busy,” June loved the lake because it allowed her to pursue all of her passions and hobbies including gardening, landscaping, nurturing local wildlife, painting, drawing, and sewing, all the while being surrounded by nature.
Most importantly, the lake home gave her a place to host her family and grandkids. “Grandma June,” as she was known by family and friends, found immense joy in being a grandmother. She loved holidays and family get-togethers; any chance to spend time with her family and swap stories was important to her. She showered her guests with love, would spend hours cooking and preparing for her company, and always had leftovers to share with the bunnies in her garden.
June and her husband loved to travel, especially to Albuquerque, New Mexico. She loved the dry dessert climate, “gorgeous” sand, and rich Native American history of the southwest. They would take many road trips to Albuquerque during retirement, exploring tourist destinations (and slot machines at casinos) along the way.
As difficult as it was to say goodbye to their lake home, in 2004 June and Vince moved to Shakopee, to move closer to family. While she was there, June was delighted in her grandchildren’s activities, accomplishments, milestones, visits, hugs, and just being near them. She remained there until 2019 before moving into New Perspective Senior Living in Prior Lake.
June was known for her feisty, yet good sense of humor. She will be missed by all that knew and loved her.
June was greeted at the gates of Heaven by her husband, Vincent; son, Kurt; and grandson, Nick. She is survived by her daughter, Deirdre (Scott) Burnside; grandsons, Neil (Sara) Pulicicchio, Logan (Betsy) Burnside, and Austen Burnside; and great-grandchildren, Andrea Ecklund, Madelyn Burnside, and Russell Burnside.
A special thank you to the staff at New Perspective Senior Living Prior Lake and the Brighton Hospice Team for the compassionate care she received.
Visitation will be Saturday, September 19, 2020, from 10 to 11 a.m., followed by Memorial Prayer Service at 11 a.m., at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, 1220 3rd Ave. E., Shakopee, 952-445-2755. Presiding is Reverend Erik Lundgren. Interment will be held later at St. Mary’s of the Lakes Cemetery, Pelican Lake, MN, where Vincent and she had been members for many years.
