Obituary for June P. Plekkenpol

June Phyllis (Reinhardt) Plekkenpol entered eternal life on March 12, 2023. June was born and raised in Le Sueur Minnesota before moving to Shakopee where she met and married her husband Jim in 1959.
June worked at Northwestern Bell for 33 years. June enjoyed bowling, crocheting, sewing and playing cards.
June is survived by husband, Jim; sons, Dave (Bonnie) Plekkenpol, and Dan (Dawn) Plekkenpol; grandchildren, Brandon (Meghan) Plekkenpol, Jenna (Kevin) Laughlin, Eben Plekkenpol, and Kyra (Tyler) Nibbe; and six great grandchildren.
Preceded in death by parents, Earl and Margaret Reinhardt; sister, Elaine Pearson; brother-in-law, Bud Pearson; and nephew, Rick Pearson.
Visitation Monday, March 20 from 5 to 7 p.m., at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, 1220 3rd Ave. East, Shakopee, 952-445-2755. Visitation also on Tuesday, March 21, from 10 to 11 a.m., at Church of St. Mary, 535 Lewis St. South, Shakopee, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Interment Catholic Cemetery.
