Obituary for Justin Ross

Justin Ross of was unexpectedly called to heaven on Thursday October 22, 2020 in his sleep at his home in Myrtle Beach, SC.
He was born January 5, 1980 in Prior Lake where he grew up, graduated from Prior Lake High School (1998) and attended Winona State. Over the last nine years, he lived in South Carolina as the proud business owner of Coastline signs in Myrtle Beach.
Justin was the youngest of three brothers who always had a natural charisma, kind giving heart and creative energy that would just draw people around him. He could (and often did) strike up a conversation with anyone leading to lasting friendships especially with all his high school classmates. He loved making people smile and laugh with his fun natured attitude, twinkle in his eye and that little grin on his face. Also, he loved his animals, camping, hiking in the mountains and spending time with his parents when they wintered in South Carolina.
Justin will be remembered as a loving son, brother, grandson, uncle and friend. As a goofy uncle that would often play funny face contests and hide and go seek with his nieces and nephew. As a friend with a kind and compassionate spirit that would be there for anyone at any time when needed. He will be greatly missed, always loved and never forgotten by his friends, family, and all who knew him.
Justin was preceded in death by his grandparents Glendora and Delbert Borchardt and James and Katie Ross.
He will be incredibly missed by his parents, Jim and Sandy (Borchardt) Ross; brother, Jason (Teri); niece, Gracelyn; nephew, Wyatt; brother, Jeff (Laura); nieces, Noella Rebecca and Lucia; aunts, Diana Ross (Roger) Carlson and Karen Brinkman; uncle, Steve (Barb) Borchardt; countless cousins and extended family will miss his adventurous spirit.
Due to COVID concerns the memorial service will be held in the spring in Prior Lake to celebrate his life. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. (https://secure.aspca.org/donate/)