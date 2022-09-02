Obituary for Kadin Huntley

Kadin Huntley, of Montevideo, passed away on Monday, August 29, 2022 at North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale, at the age of 19.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 3 at 2 p.m. at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Montevideo. Pastor Marie Eckberg will officiate and burial will be in Sunset Memorial Cemetery. Visitation was on held Friday, September 2 from
5 to 8 p.m. at Anderson TeBeest Funeral Home in Montevideo. Visitation will continue one hour prior to services at the church on Saturday.
Kadin Michael Huntley was born December 10, 2002 in Minneapolis to Michael and Tami (Cordingley) Huntley. He was baptized at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Montevideo and confirmed at Shepherd of the Lake Lutheran Church in Prior Lake. Kadin attended school in Shakopee up until 9th grade, and then attended and graduated from Montevideo High School in 2021. After high school Kadin attended Southeast Tech in Sioux Falls pursuing a degree in law enforcement. He was currently working at US Auto Force in Sioux Falls working in M2 receiving.
Kadin was a true wild spirit. He will be remembered most for his strong will, and fierce love for his family and friends. Kadin was extremely dedicated to his Faith, both in his religion and the people he surrounded himself with. He always put others first, uplifted and inspired anyone that talked to him. Everyone who had the honor of knowing Kadin was always welcomed close and treated as a brother or sister.
Kadin was also best known for his contagious wide smile and laughter. He always knew just what joke was going to gain the hardest laugh, and always had just the right amount of sarcasm. His strong willingness didn't always garner good things, as it made for a pretty stubborn personality. When he made up his mind about something, there simply was no changing it. It was his way, or the highway, and although he was stubborn and maybe a little too sarcastic at times, he never missed an event. Whether it was a sports game or a bonfire, he always made sure to show up when it counted most parties included. Sippy Cup isnt just a nickname that gets handed out.
Wrestling, football, snowmobiling, hunting, you name it, Kadin did it. He was a lover of anything sporty, so after graduation it was no surprise to anyone that the gym became his new best friend. His constant effort and determination never faltered; Kadin always pushed his limits to be the best he could be. Hunting was also one of his all time favorites, whether it be duck or deer. He always made it a party when hunting, and never hesitated to sprint after a deer if he thought they were close enough which he actually did. After all, if Kadin wanted something, he got it.
Kadin loved his family and friends more than anything. He held them close, and cherished the moments he spent with them, but the time he got to spend as a trio with Ragan and Calin meant the most to him. He was proud to be a triplet, and he made sure everyone knew. Kadin was always trying to be the best he could be, and when he met Lauren, it was obvious to all that he was head over heels. He loved her as fiercely as his family. He was the life of the party to his friends and strangers alike, and left an impact on everyone he met. He was a fighter, a friend, a nephew, a cousin, a brother, and a son. Kadin was a devoted follower of God and his Faith, and will forever live on through the memories he left and the people he surrounded himself with.
Kadin is survived by his mother, Tami (Todd) Croy of Shakopee; his father, Mike (Lori) Huntley of Montevideo; siblings, Kelsey (Brandon) and Hunter Freeman, Rilie (Logan), Ragan (Cole), Calin and Mckenna (Bryson) Huntley, and Deven Croy; grandparents, Rodney Meyer, Barb Huntley, Kurt (Jenell) Dahl and Ken (Ruth) Cordingley; great-grandparents, Vida Huntley, Doug Norman and Jerry Lindberg; special friend, Lauren Hicks; and several extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Janet Meyer, Gary Huntley, and John and Lucy Croy; and great-grandparents, Vernon Huntley, Bill and Iris Miltz, Chuck and Phyllis Kranz, Roy and Gen Meyer, Clair and Hannah Cordingley, John and Betty Croy, Glen and Evelyn Dahl, Marilyn Norman, Hosa and Eula Mae Busbee and Carol Lindberg.
Blessed be his memory.
Arrangements are with the
Anderson-TeBeest Funeral Home of Montevideo. www.andersontebeest.com