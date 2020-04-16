Obituary for Kage F. Kerber

Kage Fredrick Kerber, 26 days of age, of Shakopee, Minnesota, lost the battle of Congenital Heart Disease on April 11, 2020 at Children’s Hospital of Minnesota in Minneapolis.
Kage was born on March 16, 2020 to Daniel Kerber and Jenifer Lichty. His short time on earth was spent fighting his heart defect and stealing the hearts of his parents, grandparents, siblings and nurses. Due to the machines and being unable to hold him, Kage loved being talked to and having his hands held by his parents.
Kage is survived by his parents, Dan Kerber and Jenifer Lichty; siblings, Kaydence, Karder, and Kelby of Shakopee; his paternal grandparents, Steve Kerber of Webster, MN, Josie Stepan of Shakopee, Therese Hummel-Kuan of Prior Lake; his maternal grandparents, Jason and April Lichty of Tracy, MN and Brian and Amanda Miner of Spring Valley, MN; his maternal great grandparents, Dave and Deanna Von of Rochester and Dale and Lauretta Danielson of Tracy, MN; his aunts and uncles, Travis (Jordan) Wilk of Chaska, Ashley O’Grady of Shakopee, Sam Kerber, Nick Kerber of Prior Lake, Cassie (Jake) Sanchez of MO, Jeremy (Jessica) Hall, Autumn (Walker) Christians, Austin Lichty all of Tracy, MN, Nicole Abreu (Lichty) of the Dominican Republic, Stephanie Miner, Caitlin Miner, Emily Miner, Cameron Miner all of Spring Valley, MN; and many cousins, and many extended family members.
Kage is preceded in death by his great grandparents, Frederic and Donna Kerber, Delrita and Raymond Wilk, Charles Lichty, Ora and Mary Lou Shackleton, Dale Benike; and his aunt, Christine Miner.
Funeral Services will be held on a future date.
Arrangements with McNearney-Schmidt
Funeral and Cremation, Shakopee, (952) 445-2755.
Condolences may be shared at