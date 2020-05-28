Obituary for Kage F. Kerber

Kage Fredrick Kerber, 26 days of age, of Shakopee, lost the battle of Congenital Heart Disease on April 11, 2020 at Childrens Hospital of Minnesota in Minneapolis.
Visitation Friday, June 5, from 5 to 8 p.m. at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, 1220 3rd Ave. E., Shakopee, (952) 445-2755. Family would prefer guests wear masks, and per state regulations, social distancing will be observed at all times. Funeral service Saturday, June 6, at 10 a.m., at Catholic Cemetery, 830 10th Ave. W., Shakopee. Family asks guests to wear blue or red for CHD awareness.
Live streaming of services will begin Saturday, June 6, 10 a.m., on the McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation Facebook page. Please share condolences with the family while watching the Live stream.
